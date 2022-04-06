Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. 547,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,124,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

