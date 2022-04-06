Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.38.
Shares of PSA traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $404.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,034. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $252.00 and a 12 month high of $402.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.25.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
