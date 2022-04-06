DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Hits $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $383,662.95 and $5,162.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.44 or 0.07342400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,115.74 or 1.00022160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00053110 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

