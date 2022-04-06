DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.16 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.