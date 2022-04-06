Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.