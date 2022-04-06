DigitalBits Market Capitalization Achieves $299.54 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $299.54 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00274786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005088 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.41 or 0.00698733 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

