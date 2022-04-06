Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Diodes by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Diodes by 34.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $191,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

