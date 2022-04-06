Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.53. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 677,334 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

