Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.53

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.