DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $45.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DISH Network by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,489 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 28,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,504. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

