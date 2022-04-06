Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Trading Down 1.1%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 109,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 979,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 342,601 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

