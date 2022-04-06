DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DLHC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.25. DLH has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DLH by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 88.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH (Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.