Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DCBO traded down C$2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$49.11 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.69.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

