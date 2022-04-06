Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.85. 1,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 418,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Domo by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Domo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

