DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $726.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.