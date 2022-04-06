DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 124,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,961,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

