Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.51

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.51 and traded as low as C$15.73. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$15.81, with a volume of 851,972 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

