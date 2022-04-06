Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.78. 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 481,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

