Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.52 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

