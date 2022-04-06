Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $3.28 million and $17,957.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

