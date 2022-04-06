Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,491,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 115,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.