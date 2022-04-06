Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

