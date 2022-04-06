Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.06.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

