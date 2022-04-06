Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.39 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $341.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.09 and its 200-day moving average is $319.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.51 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.