Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.23 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,664 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after buying an additional 484,961 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $25,456,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

