Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 801.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $109.80.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

