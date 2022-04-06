Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,017,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 277,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,167.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

