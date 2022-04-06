Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

