Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

ROG stock opened at $272.25 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $172.84 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.70.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.