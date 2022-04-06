Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 21,763 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 412.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,818,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 129.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 208,160 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 93,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $59.09 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

