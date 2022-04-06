Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.