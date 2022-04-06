Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,007 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $345.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

