Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,030 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

