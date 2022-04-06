Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,908 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Shares of WELL opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

