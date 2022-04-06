Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 25,562 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,562 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 219.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

