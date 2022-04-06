Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 30,223 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

