Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

