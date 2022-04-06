Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $691.47 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $710.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $643.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 316 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.81, for a total value of $219,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $20,816,957 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

