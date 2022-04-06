Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,110,125 shares of company stock worth $262,669,270.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

