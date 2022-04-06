Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Dycom Industries worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,309,000 after buying an additional 69,180 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

