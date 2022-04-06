Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.34

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.34 and last traded at C$23.35, with a volume of 7114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.12.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

