Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of DNG opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$119.80 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.07. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
