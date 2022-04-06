Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will announce $117.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.34 million and the lowest is $116.17 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $83.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $649.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,562. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 over the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.