Earneo Achieves Market Cap of $30,117.94 (RNO)

Earneo (RNO) traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Earneo has traded down 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Earneo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Earneo has a market cap of $30,117.94 and $23.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00293501 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $749.19 or 0.01649514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002958 BTC.

RNO is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

