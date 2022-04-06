Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.36. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

