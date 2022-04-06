Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.83.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

