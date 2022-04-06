Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

