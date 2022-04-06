Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

