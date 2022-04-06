eBoost Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $638,703.45 and $16.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00260708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001481 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars.

