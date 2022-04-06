Eckoh’s (ECK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eckoh (LON:ECK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

LON:ECK opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. Eckoh has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.20.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,508.20).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

